July 25 celebrates National Hire a Veteran Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a special day to honor those that serve and protect our nation.

This Sunday, July 25, celebrates “Hire a Veteran Day,” and hopes to encourage the community to actively hire and support veterans.

Pictured here is veteran who works to build relationships with his community and support military members, both past and present, through his work at his local Publix.

His name is Glen Robertson of Clarksville.

Last week, we learned Amazon plans to hire more than 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024, and Nashville will be a target market.

You can learn more about that effort here.