July 4 riverfront lineup announced, largest fireworks show in city's history planned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 19th annual Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th festival on the Nashville riverfront has announced the artists who will play in a concert leading up to what is planned to be the largest fireworks show in the city's history.

Grammy-winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan, Country-Pop-Punk singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope and Country's Levi Hummon will be among those performing.

Country band Old Dominion will headline.

The main concert stage will be located at First and Broadway, and the show is presented by Dr Pepper. After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the fireworks finale.

The fireworks show is set to be synchronized to a live performance from the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. A portion of the spectacle will be nationally broadcast.

“As Nashville’s momentum as a global destination with world-class events continues to grow, we are grateful that Nashville’s annual Independence Day celebration will be bigger and better,” said Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We will be promoting all the activities the entire weekend to bring in visitors, and we also want Nashvillians to enjoy a great concert and fireworks show right in their backyard.”

The event is free and open to the public.

During the day, a free Family Fun Zone will also be available at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, featuring free inflatables, games and other kid-friendly activities.

