Jumping Into Cold Water Helps Special Olympics Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - People braved the rain and cold temperatures to raise money for a good cause.
The Music City Polar Plunge was held at Nissan Stadium Saturday morning. The event raised money for Special Olympics Tennessee.
People lined up, some in costume, to jump into the ice cold water.
Participants said it may look like a crazy thing to do, but it was a lot of fun.
“I tried to get wet a little beforehand, and that didn't really help,” said Nathan Grossier. “And I figured I would go for the belly flop, and afterwards, I feel great.”
The money raised will help support various Special Olympics programs for more than 16,000 athletes across Tennessee.