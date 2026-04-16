Jury decides Live Nation and Ticketmaster ran an illegal monopoly that drove up concert ticket prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A landmark verdict against Live Nation and Ticketmaster found the companies ran an illegal monopoly that drove up ticket prices for years.

The decision comes after Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and dozens of other states took a stand, fighting for fair access so fans could enjoy shows without paying inflated costs.

"I mean, relief. It’s taken a long time to get here," Skrmetti said.

Critics argued for years that Live Nation and Ticketmaster controlled the entire concert pipeline from venues to ticket sales, leaving fans paying more and artists with fewer options. The Taylor Swift ticket sales fiasco pushed the frustration into the spotlight and sparked nationwide legal action.

"This is the worst monopoly, I think, in our lifetimes," said Skrmetti.

Tennessee joined dozens of states in taking the fight to court, rejecting a federal settlement he said did not go far enough. After five weeks of testimony and years of complaints, a jury made the monopoly ruling official this week.

"This is a monopoly that’s been around for decades, making life miserable for consumers, and there’s finally accountability. So I was so happy," Skrmetti said.

The verdict could come with a massive price tag, potentially costing Live Nation and Ticketmaster hundreds of millions of dollars. Jurors estimated customers paid an extra $1.72 per ticket, and penalties could follow. Sanctions might even force the companies to sell off parts of their empire, including venues like amphitheaters.

"For people who are going to shows. Hopefully, it means there will not be the fees that we’ve been seeing. And there will be more choices, more opportunities, cheaper tickets," Skrmetti said.

Skrmetti shared that the most dramatic move could be breaking up the company to force real competition.

"So a breakup would mean Ticketmaster was its own company, LiveNation was its own company, and they both have to compete with the other companies in their respective industries without being able to leverage their control over the other industry."

The shift could open doors for smaller venues and change the experience for concertgoers, especially in Nashville.

"It was all kind of mixed together, and when there's competition there, it means people coming in from a different direction, and smaller players have a chance to compete. So this should be great for Nashville," Skrmetti said.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster released a statement on Wednesday regarding the decision.

"The jury's verdict is not the last word on this matter. Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand," Live Nation said.

"Of course, Live Nation can and will appeal any unfavorable rulings on these motions," Live Nation said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.