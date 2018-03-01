Jury Deliberations Continue In Fatal School Bus Crash
Bus Driver Denies He Was On Phone
1:31 PM, Mar 1, 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Chattanooga school bus driver who's charged in a wreck that killed six children has testified that he wasn't on his cellphone when the crash occurred.
Johnthony Walker also testified at his trial Wednesday in Hamilton County Criminal Court that he didn't leave his traffic lane before the November 21, 2016 crash.
Prosecutor Crystle Carrion said Tuesday that Walker was speeding and on his cellphone.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported jurors began deliberating Wednesday on the 34 charges, including vehicular homicide. Deliberations continued Thursday.
Walker said he was traveling 35 miles per hour when he approached a curve, and he claimed another vehicle dipped into his lane.
Chattanooga police officer Joe Warren testified Tuesday that no evidence suggested the second vehicle was in Walker's lane. Warren estimated Walker was traveling 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.