Just days after logo and cap release, Nashville Stars sell out of hats (for now)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, we've been hearing about the hope for an MLB expansion team in Nashville.

It may even sound like a broken record because it has been talked about so many times.

The Nashville Stars have an entire group together laying the ground work for when, and if, that becomes a reality.

A big part of that next step is developing a logo and releasing merchandise. Both of those boxes have been checked off.

In fact, they've already sold out of the hats! So even if you want them, you're going to have to wait. The Stars are named after a Negro League team that played in the 40's and 50's, so this is not necessarily a new name, but it's keeping a tradition alive here for if an expansion team comes to Nashville.

Gemo Wong designed the logo and if you don't know that name — he has been connected to brands such as Jordan and Nike over the years.

"We know that if we are a Major League Baseball team one day, we'll need an on field ballcap and we wanted to design something that's fit for that on-field moment," said William General, Director of Marketing for Music City Baseball. "And it's a conversation starter. We are still very early in this process and it's just an opportunity for more people to learn about the Nashville Stars and to become some of our first fans."

The caps have been sold across at least 30 states and two other countries.

