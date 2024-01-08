Just in time for lunch! Arnold's Country Kitchen reopens starting Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The wait is over! Arnold's is open starting this week!

The local favorite country kitchen took a break in early 2023.

They are now back open starting January 8.

Their new hours will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., just in time for a great lunch!

Arnold's Country Kitchen made its return at the end of 2023, opening up in November to serve Thanksgiving meals to the community!

