Justice served after serial killer convicted in a decades-long cold case

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 3-decades-old cold case has finally been closed with the conviction of a former truck driver for the 1991 murder of a pregnant woman in Tennessee.

Clark Baldwin was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for killing 33-year-old Pamela McCall and her unborn child. McCall's body was found dumped along Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill, Tennessee, in March 1991.

The breakthrough in the case came after investigators reopened it in 2019, using advanced DNA testing methods that linked Baldwin to the crime.

"Thankfully, testing methods improved, and we were able to test them and get a positive identification on her killer," said Lt. Michael Foster.

The DNA evidence also connected Baldwin to two additional unsolved homicides in Wyoming that occurred in 1992, just over a year after McCall's murder.

"This killer was able to roam free for 30 years. So, he got to enjoy the rest of his life while Pamela did not get to enjoy the rest of hers," Foster said.

McCall, who was 24 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder, was strangled to death. Her body was discovered on March 10, 1991, along Saturn Parkway at the off-ramp for Port Royal Road, but she wasn't identified until a month later.

"Anybody that might've been on the Saturn Parkway off of I-65 South Saturday night, anytime from about 10 o'clock at night to approximately 6 o'clock in the morning, that might've seen some type of vehicle pulled off the side of road," said Detective Ron Coleman on March 11, 1991.

Coleman was the lead on the case and did a lot to work to help solve it, but he retired in 2002 before that day could come.

Baldwin was arrested in 2020 and extradited to Maury County, Tennessee, to await trial.

In May 2025, he was convicted of murder for McCall and her unborn child.

Baldwin now faces additional charges in Wyoming for the murders of two women identified as "I-90 Jane Doe" from Sheridan County and "Bitter Creek Betty" from Sweetwater County. He will be transported to Wyoming to stand trial for these crimes.

McCall's mother, who waited decades for justice, passed away before the trial concluded.

Coleman had the following to say:

This conviction helped bring some closure for Pamela’s brother and son. Both expressed their appreciation for the Spring Hill, Maury County community, and all the different agencies involved for not forgetting their mother and sister. I was able to put the cuffs on Baldwin, ending my 34-year search. We can now rest assured that he will NEVER be back on the streets of our world. In addition, Baldwin will be extradited to Wyoming to face similar charges, and I stand ready to continue to assist in the case for as long as needed. I am at peace for the first time in 34 years. All Glory to God.

Ron Coleman

