Justice Sharon Lee to retire from the Tennessee Supreme Court in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly two decades in the judiciary, Justice Sharon Lee notified the state she would retire next year.

Lee is currently the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court and the only justice from East Tennessee. She was appointed to the Tennessee Supreme Court in 2008 and retained by the voters in 2010, 2014, and 2022. Former Gov. Phil Bredesen appointed her to the bench.

“Serving in the Tennessee Judiciary for the past 19 years has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Justice Lee said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Tennesseans and have done my best to fulfill my judicial oath by upholding the state and federal Constitutions and administering justice faithfully and impartially.”

As an appellate judge, Justice Lee has participated in over 1,500 cases, writing close to 450 opinions.

Before being a judge, she had her on law practice for 26 years.

She will retire in August 2023.