Justin Jones is returning to legislature ahead of the special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Representative Justin Jones will be sworn back into the legislature on Thursday, August 17 at 3:30 p.m., marking the first time in Tennessee history that a lawmaker who was expelled is returning to the legislature.

He will be sworn in in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol by Justice Sharon Lee of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Representative Jones was expelled from legislature on April 6, 2023. His return comes ahead of the special session on public safety on August 21.

“The mandate given to me by the people of District 52 was resounding and clear, the time for change is now. Throughout our time on the campaign trail and in preparing for the special session, the message we have continuously heard is that we need meaningful gun reform to protect our children and communities. If our kids can go back to school, then my Republican colleagues can get back to work to build a Tennessee that is safer for all," Jones said. "As I am officially sworn in, we will be fully ready for the special session and look to Speaker Cameron Sexton to return my committee assignments to give equal voice to District 52 residents in the legislative process. ”