Justin Timberlake To Perform At Bridgestone Arena In May

7:29 AM, Jan 8, 2018
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Timberlake speaks on stage during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Justin Timberlake has announced that he’s returning to Nashville in May as part of his upcoming world tour.

The concert has been scheduled for May 9 at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 29.

The tour kicks off on March 13 in Toronto and includes stops in 27 cities, including Nashville and Memphis.

“The Man Of The Woods Tour” was named after Timberlake’s new album, set for release on February 2.

Read more information about tour dates from his official website.

