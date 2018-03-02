Juvenile Charged After Threatening To Shoot Students, Staff
4:05 PM, Mar 2, 2018
17 mins ago
Share Article
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A juvenile was charged after making threats of "shooting up" a middle school in Clarksville.
Clarksville Police said they were notified of the threat against Kenwood Middle School around 10 p.m. Monday night.
The threat was supposed to take place Friday. Police, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Clarksville Montgomery School Officials worked to investigate the threat.
Officials learned that a middle school student had become angry with an acquaintance and some teachers and made threats about shooting up the school.
The juvenile was detained and charged with Civil Rights Intimidation. Officers also found that the juvenile did not have a method or means to carry out the threats and did not have access to a firearm.