Juvenile Charged After Threatening To Shoot Students, Staff

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 3:40PM CST expiring March 5 at 4:00AM CST in effect for: Humphreys

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 3:40PM CST expiring March 5 at 4:00AM CST in effect for: Humphreys

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 3:40PM CST expiring March 3 at 3:40AM CST in effect for: Marshall

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 3:40PM CST expiring March 3 at 3:40AM CST in effect for: Marshall

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 3:31PM CST expiring March 4 at 3:47AM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 3:31PM CST expiring March 5 at 12:22AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 2 at 7:40PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 3 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 1:03PM CST expiring March 3 at 1:03AM CST in effect for: Stewart

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:51PM CST expiring March 4 at 2:00AM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:47PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:47PM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 9 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 12 at 11:07AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 8 at 7:12PM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:47PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:47PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:47PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 11 at 3:48AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:47PM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:47PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:48PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:47PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:47PM CST expiring March 3 at 12:46PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:47PM CST expiring March 3 at 12:46PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 17 at 4:30PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 17 at 4:30PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 3 at 4:27PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:23PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 11:17AM CST expiring March 3 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 11:17AM CST expiring March 3 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Giles

Areal Flood Warning issued March 2 at 11:14AM CST expiring March 3 at 11:30AM CST in effect for: Calloway, Graves, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall, Trigg

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 11:12AM CST expiring March 2 at 11:12PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 10:33AM CST expiring March 3 at 4:32AM CST in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 10:33AM CST expiring March 4 at 10:17AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 10:33AM CST expiring March 7 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 10:33AM CST expiring March 4 at 2:15AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Meade

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:54AM CST expiring March 3 at 2:24PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:54AM CST expiring March 3 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:24AM CST expiring March 3 at 1:24PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:24AM CST expiring March 3 at 1:25PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:17AM CST expiring March 3 at 9:15AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:17AM CST expiring March 3 at 9:15AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:17AM CST expiring March 3 at 9:15AM CST in effect for: Hardeman

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:17AM CST expiring March 3 at 9:15AM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:17AM CST expiring March 5 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:17AM CST expiring March 3 at 9:15AM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:17AM CST expiring March 3 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:17AM CST expiring March 4 at 2:00AM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:16AM CST expiring March 2 at 8:24PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:16AM CST expiring March 3 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:16AM CST expiring March 2 at 8:24PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 9:16AM CST expiring March 3 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 8:59AM CST expiring March 3 at 7:30AM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 8:19AM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 8:13AM CST expiring March 2 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Marshall

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 7:24AM CST expiring March 2 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 4:42AM CST expiring March 4 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 4:38AM CST expiring March 5 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Montgomery

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 4:14AM CST expiring March 4 at 4:40AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Advisory issued March 2 at 4:11AM CST expiring March 5 at 4:00AM CST in effect for: Humphreys

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:45PM CST expiring March 2 at 7:56PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Marshall

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:23PM CST expiring March 3 at 11:15AM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 10:57PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 10:57PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 8:19PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:58PM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 7:57PM CST expiring March 2 at 8:34PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 6:34PM CST expiring March 2 at 10:34PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 6:34PM CST expiring March 2 at 10:34PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 5:46PM CST expiring March 2 at 9:45PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 5:46PM CST expiring March 2 at 9:45PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 5:46PM CST expiring March 2 at 9:45PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 5:46PM CST expiring March 2 at 9:45PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 4:31PM CST expiring March 4 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 4:31PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 4:17PM CST expiring March 3 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Marshall

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 4:17PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 4:17PM CST expiring March 2 at 8:04PM CST in effect for: Lawrence

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 10 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 9 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 9 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:24PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:24PM CST expiring March 10 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:16PM CST expiring March 17 at 11:15PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:16PM CST expiring March 17 at 12:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:16PM CST expiring March 19 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:16PM CST expiring March 19 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:03PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:03PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 1:03PM CST expiring March 2 at 5:03PM CST in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 8:46AM CST expiring March 3 at 12:37PM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 8:46AM CST expiring March 3 at 12:37PM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 8:29AM CST expiring March 3 at 10:27PM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 8:29AM CST expiring March 3 at 10:27PM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 5:21AM CST expiring March 2 at 5:19PM CST in effect for: Marshall

Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 4:49AM CST expiring March 2 at 4:48PM CST in effect for: Bedford

Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 4:49AM CST expiring March 2 at 4:48PM CST in effect for: Bedford

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 3:12AM CST expiring March 3 at 10:48AM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 3:12AM CST expiring March 3 at 11:24AM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 3:12AM CST expiring March 3 at 10:48AM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 3:12AM CST expiring March 3 at 11:24AM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 3:05AM CST expiring March 2 at 7:36PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued March 1 at 3:05AM CST expiring March 2 at 7:36PM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:59PM CST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:59PM CST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Boone, Campbell, Kenton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:51PM CST expiring March 10 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:51PM CST expiring March 9 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:51PM CST expiring March 10 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:51PM CST expiring March 9 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:40PM CST expiring March 5 at 8:30AM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:19AM CST expiring March 3 at 10:30AM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:19AM CST expiring March 3 at 10:30AM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:19AM CST expiring March 3 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:19AM CST expiring March 3 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Watch issued February 28 at 2:40AM CST expiring March 4 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Watch issued February 28 at 2:40AM CST expiring March 3 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 7:33PM CST expiring March 15 at 6:32PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 7:33PM CST expiring March 17 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 7:33PM CST expiring March 15 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 7:33PM CST expiring March 16 at 7:05PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 10:33AM CST expiring March 4 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Warning issued February 27 at 10:33AM CST expiring March 4 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 4:54PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 4:54PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 4:54AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 4:54AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 6:23PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 12:54PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 12:54PM CST expiring March 2 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 11:33AM CST expiring March 3 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Ohio

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 15 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 14 at 2:40PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 14 at 2:40PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 15 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton