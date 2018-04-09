Juvenile Arrested In Williamson County School Threats
9:15 AM, Apr 9, 2018
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly making threats against two Williamson County schools.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the juvenile was arrested after making threats on social media. Those threats were directed to Centennial High School and Independence High School.
The juvenile was not identified. It’s not clear what charges he or she will be facing.
Officials said there is no known threat at Centennial or Independence this morning.