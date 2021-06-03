Juvenile charged in Rutherford County church arson

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A juvenile was charged with arson and vandalism after allegedly starting a fire at LifePoint Church on Almaville Road.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department and Almaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the church just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Church staff found two separate fires in the church during Wednesday night services.

Fire officials say staff had been able to control the fires with an extinguisher until firefighters got to the scene.

RCFR’s Fire Marshal’s Office investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Investigators identified a juvenile suspect and worked through the night to complete their investigation. The juvenile confessed to the crime and was charged with aggravated arson and vandalism.