Teen employee critically injured after drive-thru shooting at fast food restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old McDonald's employee was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.
Metro Nashville Police say the incident occurred around 4:23 a.m. at the McDonald's located in the 3300 block of Dickerson Pike.
According to officials, a red Chevrolet Impala was going through the drive-thru — with two females in the driver and passenger seats, and two males in the backseat.
The four individuals were upset about the order they placed and began arguing with the restaurant staff, police say.
Both of the male passengers then got out of the vehicle, pulled out handguns, and shot at the teen employee through the drive-thru window.
Police say the teen also had a handgun and shot back at the men.
The 17-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt in a personal vehicle following the incident.
No further information is available at this time.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp