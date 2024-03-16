Teen employee critically injured after drive-thru shooting at fast food restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old McDonald's employee was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Metro Nashville Police say the incident occurred around 4:23 a.m. at the McDonald's located in the 3300 block of Dickerson Pike.

According to officials, a red Chevrolet Impala was going through the drive-thru — with two females in the driver and passenger seats, and two males in the backseat.

The four individuals were upset about the order they placed and began arguing with the restaurant staff, police say.

Both of the male passengers then got out of the vehicle, pulled out handguns, and shot at the teen employee through the drive-thru window.

Police say the teen also had a handgun and shot back at the men.

The 17-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt in a personal vehicle following the incident.

No further information is available at this time.