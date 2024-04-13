Juvenile dead after Shooting at Dickerson Pike trailer park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Dickerson Pike Saturday night took the life of a teenager.

Officials with Metro Police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. The incident occurred after two vehicles pulled into the entrance of a trailer park in 1300 block of Dickerson Pike.

An individual from one of the cars got out and confronted a teen who got out of the other vehicle.

The teen was shot at and struck by the gunfire. The teen was transported from the scene to an area hospital where they later died.

Officials are still looking for the individual who shot the teen. No further information is available at this time.

This article will continue to be updated as more information is released.