Juvenile dies after being dropped off at hospital after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police said a juvenile who was dropped off at Metro General Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday night died of his injuries.

Police were dispatched to the hospital at about 10:45p.m. Monday.

At this point, police have not said if they know where the original shooting took place or whether they have any information on the gunman.

The age of the victim has not been released, but police say the victim was a juvenile.

