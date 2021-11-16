Watch
Juvenile dies after being dropped off at hospital after shooting

Metro Nashville Police are investigating the homicide
Mike Rose, NewsChannel 5
A juvenile was dropped off at Metro General Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday night
Posted at 3:23 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 04:23:21-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police said a juvenile who was dropped off at Metro General Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday night died of his injuries.

Police were dispatched to the hospital at about 10:45p.m. Monday.

At this point, police have not said if they know where the original shooting took place or whether they have any information on the gunman.

The age of the victim has not been released, but police say the victim was a juvenile.

This is a developing story. Check NewsChannel5.com for updates throughout the day.

