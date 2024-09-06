Juvenile fighting to survive after shooting in Antioch Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A young person is fighting to survive after they were shot last night at a home in Antioch.
That juvenile is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center. It's not clear how old the juvenile is, but police tell us they are searching for two suspects.
Police got the call around 7:51 p.m. last night outside of a home on Calais Circle.
When officers arrived, they found the juvenile victim outside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed the victim to Vanderbilt where they remain this morning.
The investigation is active. We'll keep you updated on the latest in the case. If you know anything that can help in the case, you're asked to call police.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
It’s a sad reality that area animal shelters and non-profit rescue organizations face constant overcrowding -- with so many dogs, cats and other animals waiting for a forever home. Jason Lamb reports here that Metro leaders are working with those groups – including Critter Cavalry – to find solutions. I’ve fostered a dog from Critter Cavalry, so I understand the need is great. And I found my pup Domino through another local group, Proverbs Animal Rescue. Ultimately, it starts with all of us. Getting more dogs and cats spayed or neutered can help control the pet population – and ease the burden.
-Rhori Johnston