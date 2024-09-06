Juvenile fighting to survive after shooting in Antioch Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A young person is fighting to survive after they were shot last night at a home in Antioch.

That juvenile is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center. It's not clear how old the juvenile is, but police tell us they are searching for two suspects.

Police got the call around 7:51 p.m. last night outside of a home on Calais Circle.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile victim outside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed the victim to Vanderbilt where they remain this morning.

The investigation is active. We'll keep you updated on the latest in the case. If you know anything that can help in the case, you're asked to call police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.