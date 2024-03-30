Juvenile injured by gunshot after men playing dice get angry near Dellway Villa Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, police say a juvenile was hanging out with friends near Dellway Villa Apartments, building K, and was shot.

East patrol officers responded to a shooting call labeled 816 S 6th street in Nashville Saturday.

The victim said there were five or six men in their 20s playing dice behind building K when they began arguing. Police say the victim then heard two or three gunshots.

The injury was non life-threatening. She was taken to Vanderbilt hospital once she discovered it — police say she didn't realize she was hurt until she sat down and felt the pain.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will let you know if we hear more.