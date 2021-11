NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a juvenile was injured in a shooting at a Kroger gas station in Germantown Saturday evening.

According to police, a juvenile was found in the middle of the street with non life-threatening injuries from a gunshot by the gas station of a Kroger on 800 Monroe Street.

Officers on the scene tell us the victim was not willing to cooperate with police and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

There is no further information on a suspect at this point.