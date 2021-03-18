Police: Teen playing with gun shot, killed 16-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said while two teens were handling and playing with a gun, one was shot and killed in Nashville on Wednesday night.

Officers said 17-year-old Eric Ishimwe has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting. Ishimwe told officers he and 16-year-old Kevin Niyibizi were playing with a gun that Niyibizi brought into a home on Rock Creek Drive when he pulled the trigger. The pistol was pointed at Niyibizi and he was shot in the chest. When officers arrived, the teen was dead.

Ishimwe has been arrested and booked at the juvenile detention center.