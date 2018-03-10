Juvenile Shot In Hand; Suspect Arrested

Mostly Cloudy
PORTLAND, Tenn. - Police in Portland have been investigating a shooting in Meadowbrook Park.
One juvenile was shot in the hand, and officials with the Portland Police Department described the victim's injuries as non-life threatening.
The shooting happened Friday night just across the street from Portland East Middle School off of Highway 109.
According to the victim, he met several others at the park and got into their black Tahoe with aftermarket rims.
While in the backseat with another male, an argument took place, and the juvenile tried to get out of the vehicle. That’s when he was shot in the hand.
The victim then reportedly ran from the vehicle and was taken to the emergency room by three other juveniles who police said were also witnesses.
Warrants were issued for the alleged shooter, identified as 18-year-old Muoc Rut. Authorities said he turned himself in and was charged with aggravated assault.
The investigation remained ongoing.