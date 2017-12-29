Juvenile Suspect Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. - A juvenile suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department began a pursuit on a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle was stolen in a home invasion on Manor Road on Wednesday night.

Officials said the pursuit lasted several miles, reaching speeds around 80 miles per hour and driving recklessly through traffic.

The pursuit ended on Melwood, a dead end road, where two passengers in the vehicle fled from the scene on foot.

Officials said the driver then put the vehicle in reverse and rammed into a police car with the officer still inside.

The suspect then tried to leave by driving through a yard, but his exit was blocked. Authorities said he then drove in the direction of officers who were on foot.

They fired at the suspect, and he was later found at a nearby house trying to get medical assistance for his injuries.

He was taken by officers to a local hospital were he was listed in stable condition.

The juvenile suspect was set to be charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

A follow-up investigation showed he would also be charged in connection to the home invasion on Manor Road, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than $1,000, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.