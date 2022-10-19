Watch Now
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.

Posted at 9:16 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 22:19:56-04

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.

According to the advisory sent at 8:22 p.m., law enforcement officials are searching the area near Sams Creek Road and River Road for the juveniles. Residents are advised to keep all doors locked and to report any suspicious activity.

No information about why the nature of the crimes the juvenile suspects are being sought has been provided at this time.

NewsChannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

