JW Marriott Nashville offering discounted rates if you get stuck in Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the possibility of this severe winter weather, the chance your travel plans could be disrupted is also a possibility.

If you're heading to Nashville this weekend and you are displaced due to the weather, JW Marriott Nashville is offering guests a discounted nightly rate and 50 percent off valet parking. This is valid through stays from January 23 through 26.

Code ER5 must be used upon booking to receive the rate.

You can learn more here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.