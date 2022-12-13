Watch Now
JW Marriott Nashville showcases holiday pop up bar through life-sized gingerbread house

Posted at 8:37 AM, Dec 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The JW Marriott Nashville is offering the chance to step inside a life-size gingerbread house this holiday season until the end of the year.

Guests can experience the joy of the festive season at the Whiskey Wonderland gingerbread distillery featuring the 18'x18' house and holiday pop-up whiskey bar.

The bar was constructed by JW Marriott’s in-house pastry team, including Chef Daniel Mangione, from gingerbread, wood and wonder. A menu full of specialty holiday cocktails is being offered which showcases a taste of Tennessee's famed whiskey culture. Guests can stop by and smell the deep aroma of gingerbread and whiskey filling the lobby air.

More details can be found here about reservations and menus. The pop-up bar is only open until December 31.

