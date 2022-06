NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the K9s for the Metro Nashville Police Department has died after a medical emergency on Friday.

K9 Doc died with his handler by his side late Friday night.

He was responsible for countless sweeps for explosives all over Nashville and was one of the few who responded after the tragic Christmas Day Bombing in 2020.

He was tasked to several events and festivals around the city for the safety citizens, tourists and first responders alike.