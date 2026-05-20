Kacey Musgraves greets fans at Franklin Walmart for fashion collection launch

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kacey Musgraves made a stop in Franklin Tuesday night, greeting fans at Walmart as she launched her new fashion collection.

The Grammy-winning artist met with shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter on Mallory Lane to celebrate the release of her exclusive "Kacey Lee" collection. The 100-piece line includes men's and women's denim, sleepwear, swimwear, accessories, and pet items — all inspired by Musgraves' signature style and Texas roots.

Fans who purchased pieces from the collection and her new album, "Middle of Nowhere," had the chance to meet Musgraves and get signed copies.

Jasmine Gaetano, a fan who attended the event, shared her thoughts on the album.

"I actually am, but I'm a newer fan, so this album that she did really pays homage to Mexican American music, and so I appreciate that, but yeah, I love her music." Gaetano said.

The collection officially launches in Walmart stores and online this week, with some items starting at just $8.

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