Kane Brown named grand marshal of NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Musician Kane Brown will serve as the grand marshal this summer for the 400 NASCAR Cup Series at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The event will happen June 26 at 4 p.m.

“We can’t wait to welcome Kane Brown to Nashville Superspeedway next month as part of our celebration around the Ally 400,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “As Middle Tennessee’s home for NASCAR racing and entertainment, we are thrilled to be able to host America’s top drivers and top entertainers at the same time. We look forward to ensuring that Kane experiences the best that #NASHCAR has to offer this June."

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes: