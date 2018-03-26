Kansas Girl At Center Of 1954 School Segregation Ruling Dies

Flood Advisory issued March 26 at 9:12AM CDT expiring March 27 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Whitley

Flood Advisory issued March 26 at 5:25PM CDT expiring March 27 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Lee

Flood Advisory issued March 26 at 5:11PM CDT expiring March 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued March 26 at 5:11PM CDT expiring March 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued March 26 at 10:16AM CDT expiring March 27 at 8:42PM CDT in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Warning issued March 26 at 8:52AM CDT expiring March 26 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued March 25 at 9:34PM CDT expiring March 26 at 9:10PM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued March 25 at 9:34PM CDT expiring March 26 at 9:10PM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued March 25 at 3:46AM CDT expiring March 26 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Clay

Flood Advisory issued March 25 at 3:43AM CDT expiring March 28 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued March 25 at 3:38AM CDT expiring March 27 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Lee