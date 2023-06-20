Watch Now
News

Actions

Kansas man faces federal charges for threatening to bomb Nashville Pride events

Nashville Pride 2022
Devin Crawford/WTVF
The Nashville Pride Parade meanders down Lower Broadway
Nashville Pride 2022
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 16:41:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On April 26, a man from Kansas recently threatened to "make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs" and "commit a mass shooting" at the upcoming Nashville Pride events on June 23 and 24.

The man is 25-year-old Joshua Henley, otherwise known as Josh Echo. He was arrested by FBI agents in his home on Thursday, and later appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in the district of Kansas.

United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis is the one who announced the indictment of Hensley for making these online threats.

“We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” Leventis said. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.”

As of right now, Hensley is only indicted, meaning he is innocent until proven guilty.

If Hensley is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

The case is still being investigated by the FBI.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great