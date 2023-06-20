Kansas man faces federal charges for threatening to bomb Nashville Pride events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On April 26, a man from Kansas recently threatened to "make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs" and "commit a mass shooting" at the upcoming Nashville Pride events on June 23 and 24.

The man is 25-year-old Joshua Henley, otherwise known as Josh Echo. He was arrested by FBI agents in his home on Thursday, and later appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in the district of Kansas.

United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis is the one who announced the indictment of Hensley for making these online threats.

“We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” Leventis said. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.”

As of right now, Hensley is only indicted, meaning he is innocent until proven guilty.

If Hensley is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

The case is still being investigated by the FBI.