Keep our state clean by spending time in the great outdoors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hopefully you got a chance to get outside and enjoy today's warmer weather, and the Cumberland River Compact is hoping they can entice you to do more of that all while making a difference.

The Compact is looking for groups to Adopt-A-Stream and keep our beautiful state clean.

Training, materials, and support are provided, and as Hunter Andrews with CRC told anchor Carrie Sharp, it goes beyond picking up litter.

"It's more than just trash it's also about creating a healthier environment for wildlife along the stream and also learning about how water moves across our urban landscape."

Groups are asked to organize two cleanups a year. The deadline sign up is March 15.

You can find out more here.

