Keeping kids, pets safe in cars during warm weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're reaching that time of year when we see extremely hot temperatures outside. Now imagine how hot it can get inside of your car.

NewsChannel 5 Anchor Carrie Sharp talked with an emergency room doctor from TriStar Skyline about why it's so important to check your backseat every time you get out of the car.

Dr. Marshall Hall says babies and toddlers' bodies do not cool as efficiently as adults, which makes any time in a hot car dangerous.

The best way to avoid this nightmare -- have a system in place to prompt you to always check the backseat.

"Leaving a critical piece of something you use to work every day - leave it with the child so you are forced to go grab it before - for example an ID badge. If you need an ID badge to get into work, leave the badge next to the car seat."

While the majority of hot car deaths are because a child is unintentionally forgotten, about a quarter of deaths are due to the child getting into a car on their own.

According to national traffic and safety officials, 1,011 kids have died after being left in a hot car since 1998.

So at home, make sure you lock your car and put the keys out of reach.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com