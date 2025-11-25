Keeping pets safe, healthy among holiday gatherings and special events

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week ushers in the season of travel, as well as feasting and treats. It's almost Thanksgiving! Sometimes, our four legged friends want to get in on the action.

Carrie Sharp stopped by VEG ER for Pets in Franklin and talked with Dr. Krista Wells for some tips to keep our furry friends healthy this Thanksgiving.

"When you're cooking and preparing, you have to be thinking through raw onions and raw garlic that can be toxic in large doses for pets if it's dropped on the ground. But nothing in particular stands out as toxic for a meal. It's just a matter of those are not items dogs are not exposed to every day, and we need to be mindful of what they get and how much they're getting."

Dr. Wells says fattier foods tend to be the most upsetting to our pets' tummies.

Another reminder: with lots of people coming and going from your house, be mindful to keep your pets secure.

