Keeping you money safe from scammers during storm cleanup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While many are continuing to clean up from the aftermath of severe storms, some dishonest workers could be trying to take advantage of the situation.

It's an unfortunate reality that often happens after disasters.

“Scammers prey on our emotions,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “When we’re overwhelmed and uncertain, especially when it comes to our homes, fraudsters see an opportunity to take our money and even steal our identity.”

Householder suggests for homeowners to review their insurance policies first to understand what’s covered before committing to any repairs.

Once a claim is approved, it’s crucial to obtain multiple estimates and compare costs before deciding.

Watch out for these red flags in the aftermath of natural disasters:



High-pressure sales tactics urging immediate decisions

Contractors demanding upfront payments

Businesses without a verifiable local address

Door-to-door salespeople offering deals that seem too good to be true

Unsolicited calls or texts requesting financial information

To find reputable contractors, visit BBB.org and check a company’s reputation before hiring.

If you’ve encountered a scam, report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker to help protect others.