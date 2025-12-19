Keith Urban brings holiday cheer to children at Nashville hospital

Keith Urban visited patients and their families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt earlier this week, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
During the visit, Urban took photos with patients, joined in holiday activities, and led a patient sing-along. He also donated guitars to the hospital’s music therapy program.
The four-time Grammy Award winner released his first full-length live album, HIGH AND A(LIVE), last week.
