Keith Urban set to headline New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The New Year may be a few months away, but we have some exciting news as we inch closer!

Country music icon Keith Urban will be headlining and co-hosting New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” live from Music City!

Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are also set to perform at Bicentennial Park!

You can watch the whole thing live on NewsChannel 5 on Tuesday, December 31 starting at 7 p.m. local time.

Details on the five-hour star-studded special will be released in the future so be sure to check back in!

