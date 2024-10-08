Keith Urban set to headline New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The New Year may be a few months away, but we have some exciting news as we inch closer!
Country music icon Keith Urban will be headlining and co-hosting New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” live from Music City!
Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are also set to perform at Bicentennial Park!
You can watch the whole thing live on NewsChannel 5 on Tuesday, December 31 starting at 7 p.m. local time.
Details on the five-hour star-studded special will be released in the future so be sure to check back in!
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
There are a lot of great schools in our area. Congratulations to four schools in the mid-state that were awarded National Blue Ribbons for Academic Execellence. The were among six in Tennessee to receive that honor. They were among 356 schools across the United States to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education!
-Lelan Statom