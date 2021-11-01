Kenny Chesney bringing 'Here and Now' stadium tour to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music star Kenny Chesney will grace stages once more in 2022.

In an announcement Monday morning, Chesney posted the dates of his Here and Now stadium tour across the country. For his fifth show, he will stop in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on May 28.

The musician originally hit the pause button during the pandemic, and said in a press release he never imagined it would last that long.

"Like it does for everyone, the idea of music — live music — fills me up," Chesney said in a press release. "Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you."

All current ticketholders remain in the seats they’ve already purchased. For those who haven't purchased their spot yet in Nashville, tickets range from $30 a piece to nearly $500. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.