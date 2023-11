NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kenny Chesney will be returning to Nashville this summer! His Sun Goes Down 2024 tour will hit Music City in August.

The tour will feature the likes of the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. The Sun Goes Down tour officially kicks off in April at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 17! Presale goes up on November 10.