Watch
News

Actions

Kenny Malone, drummer on Dolly, Dobie Gray hits, dies

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This image provided by Dave Pomeroy shows drummer Kenny Malone in April 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Malone, who was prolific session player who played on hits for Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Dobie Gray, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle, has died. He was 83. Malone's friend and bandmate Dave Pomeroy said he died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.  (Dave Pomeroy via AP)
Obit Kenny Malone
Posted at 8:39 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 21:39:43-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drummer Kenny Malone, an in-demand session player who played on hits by Dolly Parton, Dobie Gray and more, has died. He was 83. Malone's friend Dave Pomeroy said he died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He is credited on hundreds of records, including hits like “Drift Away." He was known for a unique style of hand drumming and combining percussion techniques with traditional drumming.

Originally from Denver, Malone served in the U.S. Navy Band and worked with famed Nashville producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement in the 1970s. Other musicians he worked with include Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Charley Pride and Kenny Rogers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap