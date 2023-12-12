Kenrose Elementary community celebrates crossing guard Miss Miny's 95th birthday

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — She might be one of the most popular women in Brentwood.

Miny Weaver, better known as Miss Miny, is the crossing guard at Kenrose Elementary School. She has been there for about eight years, but Monday was an extra reason to celebrate how much she is adored.

"She's such a great role model," said Rebekah Loffi, the school's principal. "That's one of our four core values of our school is being a good role model. And I can't think of a better example of that."

Dozens of children gave hugs to Weaver as they left school for the day. The reason? Weaver celebrated her 95th birthday. Many had flowers and even gifts they handed to her as they were in the crosswalk.

Parents also stopped to give her hugs and to thank her for all she does keeping the school community safe.

"It's been fun," Weaver said. "It's been a good eight years."

Shortly after dismissal and students were back with their families, the Kenrose community threw a party for Miss Miny in the cafeteria. This celebration had all the elements — cupcakes, balloons, and so many students and families.

Weaver says she loves her job and the students, but says the parents are a huge part of this school community.

"We've just loved that you've embraced our school, embraced our kids and have become a very special part of our school community," Loffi said to Weaver.

