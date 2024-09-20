Kentucky authorities continue to test body for Joseph Couch's DNA

LAUREL CO., Ky (WTVF) — The Kentucky manhunt for the accused interstate-shooter has ended, but authorities are still trying to positively identify the body found that is believed to be Joseph Couch.
Authorities confirmed the cause of death to be a self inflicted shot to the head. But still, a soft tissue DNA test did not work to positively identify the remains.
Kentucky officials are sure though that it is Couch but because of the decomposition, they'll now test bone DNA to get that ID.
Couch was believed to be on the run since the shootings almost two weeks ago in Laurel County, until a pair of Youtubers took it upon themselves to search for him and actually stumbled upon the body.
Officials found his clothes along with an AR-15 and ammunition nearby. The unsuspecting pair that found him qualify for the cash reward.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I LOVE Forrest's stories on the history of NewsChannel 5 as we celebrate our 70th anniversary. Here's a story I wasn't familiar with until recently. Eudora Boxley had a live cooking show in the early days of the station. She may have been the first black on air at NewsChannel 5 and perhaps, one of the first African Americans to have a TV cooking show anywhere in the country. It wasn't until her grandson reached out to me that I even heard of Ms. Boxley. Thankfully, I was able to connect him with Forest to learn more about this great nugget in NewsChannel 5 history.
-Lelan Statom