Kentucky authorities continue to test body for Joseph Couch's DNA

LAUREL CO., Ky (WTVF) — The Kentucky manhunt for the accused interstate-shooter has ended, but authorities are still trying to positively identify the body found that is believed to be Joseph Couch.

Authorities confirmed the cause of death to be a self inflicted shot to the head. But still, a soft tissue DNA test did not work to positively identify the remains.

Kentucky officials are sure though that it is Couch but because of the decomposition, they'll now test bone DNA to get that ID.

Couch was believed to be on the run since the shootings almost two weeks ago in Laurel County, until a pair of Youtubers took it upon themselves to search for him and actually stumbled upon the body.

Officials found his clothes along with an AR-15 and ammunition nearby. The unsuspecting pair that found him qualify for the cash reward.