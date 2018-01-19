Kentucky Boat Explosion Kills 3

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a boat or barge exploded on the Tennessee River in Kentucky, killing three and injuring others.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner says the explosion happened Friday at First Marine Dry Dock Boat and Barge Repair. Marshall County Coroner Tracy Watwood says three people died. News outlets report several others were injured and taken to hospitals.

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars told the West Kentucky Star that multiple agencies responded to the explosion. The cause was unclear.