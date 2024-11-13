Kentucky governor announces new campaign to attract people to the commonwealth

FRANKFORT, KY. (WTVF) — Kentucky's Governor is rolling out a new initiative to attract more businesses and tourists to the Bluegrass State.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the ‘New Kentucky Home’ initiative to encourage more people to move to the commonwealth.

They are looking to use marketing to attract business, tourism and future residents. The governor is even asking people who live there now to use social media to help promote the area.

Beshear says Kentucky has broken tourism records these past three years.

Local economic development and tourism leaders from across Kentucky say there is a strong tie between tourism and economic development. So they are hoping if people want to visit, they will also want to work, play and invest.

"Through consistent branding and marketing, other will join us by moving their family to their new Kentucky home, or coming to see all the tourist attractions that we have in our new Kentucky home," said Beshear.

Those who take part in promoting the new campaign on social media have a chance to win a two-night stay at a Kentucky state park.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.