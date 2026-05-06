Kentucky governor declares emergency to freeze gas tax, cut 10 cents as war in Iran drives up prices

KENTUCKY (WTVF) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency to lower the gas tax as prices continue to climb because of the War in Iran.

Beshear signed an emergency rule to freeze the state gas tax, which had been expected to go up in July. Freezing the rate will save Kentucky drivers more than $1 million every month.

The governor also signed an executive order to drop the gas tax by 10 cents. That move requires approval from Attorney General Russell Coleman.

Coleman agreed to sign the order before May 11, when the governor's order takes effect. Coleman also criticized the governor, saying he is playing politics and accused him of vetoing almost every tax cut that has come to his desk.

Beshear is also asking Congress to pause the federal gas tax.

The state is activating price gouging laws to make sure gas stations pass the savings to drivers. Prices are expected to drop later this month.

The governor also froze the motor vehicle assessment rate for next year, meaning drivers will not pay more for vehicle property taxes.

Are rising gas prices hitting your wallet hard? Watch the full report for everything you need to know about what Kentucky leaders are doing to bring relief at the pump — and what still needs to happen before prices actually drop. We want to hear how gas prices are affecting you. Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.