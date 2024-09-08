Seven injured in Kentucky shooting on interstate 75

LONDON, Ky. (WTVF) — Seven people were injured and multiple people were shot on Interstate 75 in London, Kentucky.

The suspect or suspects are still on the loose, and the interstate is shut down in both directions. Mayor Weddle said all first responders are safe, and he is receiving regular updates from them. They are asking people to avoid the area while the suspects are still at large.

Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2024

As of 7:08 p.m., Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Gilbert Acciardo says several people are injured, but no one has died.

Officials say a possible suspect is Joseph A. Couch, pictured below.

Kentucky officials

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact the London-Laurel County 911 Center by calling 911 or 606-878-7000. He is considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach if you see him.

This is all the information we have right now. We will update you as we hear more.