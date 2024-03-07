Kentucky landfill to be searched in connection to missing 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office are searching a landfill in Kentucky where trash from missing 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers' neighborhood went.
Officials stated that there is "no specific information that indicates evidence related to the search for Sebastian may be there"
They said the search is a precautionary measure to eliminate possible options and questions.
We will update as more information comes in.
