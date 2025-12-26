Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky man charged after police find 50 pounds of meth wrapped as Christmas gifts

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A Nebraska man is facing charges after police say he trafficked more than 50 pounds of meth disguised as Christmas presents.

Police in Jeffersontown say they were conducting a narcotics investigation on Monday when the 23-year-old suspect arrived at the location. Officers said he attempted to walk away but was detained.

Police then searched his truck and found the drugs, which were wrapped as holiday gifts.

According to court documents, the suspect told police he was traveling from Iowa and planned to sell the drugs.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

