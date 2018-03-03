Kentucky Officer Found Dead After Overnight Search

Fair
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities said a missing Kentucky police officer has been found dead in a flooded field.
Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash said the body of Hickman police Officer Rodney Smith was found early Saturday after an overnight search.
Cash said Smith's police cruiser was found in the field. Cash added a death investigation was underway, but said there were no signs of foul play.
State police were alerted to Smith's disappearance Friday night. Search and rescue teams from Kentucky and Tennessee joined in the overnight search for the 45-year-old Smith.
Smith, of Boaz, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County coroner. An autopsy was planned later Saturday.
Hickman, located in the southwest corner of Kentucky, is about 270 miles southwest of Louisville.