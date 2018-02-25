Kentucky Officials Search For Missing Elderly Man

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky have asked for help finding a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Reports stated officials have been searching for 69-year-old Maurice Miller.

He was described as standing around 5’8’’ tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds with grey hair and glasses.

Miller was also possibly driving a black 2005 Nissan pickup truck with Kentucky plate 6808DL.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 911 immediately.

